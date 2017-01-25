Transgender Men Can Now Be Girl Guide Leaders

The UK's new Equality and Diversity Policy makes it unlawful for the Girl Guide organization to tell parents if their daughter's group is being led by a transgender man, even on overnight trips.

"It's shocking that if there is a man who believes he is a woman leading the group, it is forbidden that parents should be informed, even on residential trips," Amanda Gracey told The Christian Institute. Her daughter recently joined a group for girls aged 5 to 7 and she is concerned for her daughter's safety.

The regulations not only allow transgender men to lead girls groups, they allow "any young person" who "identifies as female" to join a girl's group.

The new guidelines also said it was not "best practice" to inform parents if their daughters will share bathrooms or sleeping areas with boy who believe they are girls.

Gracey says this goes against even the most basic guidelines.

"Every piece of safeguarding advice says you should provide separate sleeping and changing facilities for children of opposite sexes under the age of 18," she said.

Many believe the new regulations could be a major hit on the 107-year-old Girl Guide program.

"Sadly the result will be fewer girls joining the Girl Guides. There will be parents who won't let their daughters join because of this change," said Phillip Hollobone MP.