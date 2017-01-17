Turkish Police Capture Suspect in New Year's Massacre

Police in Istanbul arrested the man believed to be the gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during a New Year's celebration.

The suspect was caught in a special operations raid, and government officials say his fingerprints match the attacker's. They say he's an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and confessed to the massacre.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

The suspect is believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016. Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin identified him as Abdulkadir Masharipov, saying he was born in 1983.

Authorities seized nearly $200,000, two guns and two drones during the suspect's arrest.

"Together with the terrorist, an Iraqi man was detained as well as three women from various countries - from Egypt and from Africa," Sahin said. "There is a high chance that they may be connected (to IS) because they were staying in the same house."