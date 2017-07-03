Canadian Parent Wants Eight-Month-Old to Choose its Own Gender

A Canadian parent who identifies as a "non-binary trans person", is fighting for her baby to have the world's first "gender unknown" birth certificate.

The goal is to eventually allow the child to choose its own sex.

Kori Doty gave birth to eight-month-old Searyl Atli last November.

Doty, who has a mustache and wears dresses occasionally, does not identify as male or female and prefers to be referred to as "they" rather than "he" or "she."

Doty is demanding that the child's gender be removed off all official records, according to the CBC.

"I'm raising Searyl in such a way that until they have the sense of self and command of vocabulary to tell me who they are, I'm recognizing them as a baby and trying to give them all the love and support to be the most whole person that they can be outside of the restrictions that come with the boy box and the girl box," Doty told the CBC.

Doty is trying to get British Columbia (B.C.) to issue the infant with a birth certificate that does not have a gender marker.

However, the province is refusing to issue Searyl a birth certificate without a gender.

According to Doty's lawyer, B.C. birth certificates only accommodate a male or female specification. Last month the province did send out Searyl's health care card with a "U" on it so that the child could receive medical services.

Doty argues that assigning a gender is not only a violation of a child's human rights, but it causes undue stress.

"When I was born, doctors looked at my genitals and made assumptions about who I would be, and those assignments followed me and followed my identification throughout my life," Doty said.

"Those assumptions were incorrect, and I ended up having to do a lot of adjustments since then."