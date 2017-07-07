Moment of Truth: Trump Meets Face to Face with Putin

Today marks the long-awaited first meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The high stakes face to face encounter is coming in Germany at the G-20 summit of world leaders.

Trump tweeted today that he looked forward to the sit-down meeting with Putin, saying there was "much to discuss."

The two leaders reportedly smiled warmly at each other as they shared their first handshake, despite the deep tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

On the agenda for their meeting: Russia's actions that have led to instability in its region and elsewhere, like Syria, along with the war on terror.

The Kremlin also wants the U.S. to return two diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York which the Obama administration took over in December because of Russia's reported spying activities.

"President Putin will walk in that door with a very specific agenda in mind," said former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer. "And President Trump needs to be prepared to handle that."

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump called out Russia in his speech to the people of Poland Thursday, for actions in other countries, including Ukraine.

"We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes including Syria and Iran," Trump said.

An enthusiastic crowd greeted Trump in Poland, where he defended faith, family and freedom.

The president recalled how in 1979, when Poles gathered for their first mass with Polish Pope John Paul II, the communists in Warsaw must have realized their oppressive system would soon crumble.

"They must have known it at the exact moment during Pope John Paul II's sermon, when a million Polish men, women and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer," Trump said.

"A million Polish people did not ask for wealth," he continued. "They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: 'We want God.'"

The president went on to say those words still ring true today.

"The people of Poland, the people of America and the people of Europe still cry out, 'We want God,'" he said.

Through their devotion to God, Trump said the Polish people were able to fight the oppression of communism and prevail.