Prayers and Faith Needed: Is War with North Korea on the Horizon?

The top general of the U.S. Army said tough choices will have to be made in the near future regarding North Korea.

The statement came on the heels of Pentagon officials telling CBN News that North Korea is about to test another intercontinental ballistic missile in the near future.

In a candid interview at the National Press Club, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said North Korea is the biggest threat to America and we can no longer take a wait-and-see attitude.

"War in the Korean Peninsula would be terrible. However, a nuclear weapon detonating in Los Angeles would be terrible," Gen. Milley said.

He went on to say the North Korea threat is serious and it's not going in a good direction.

Military experts say the North is a country with a wide variety of missiles, a sizeable conventional force, along with chemical and nuclear weapons.

"A war in the Korean Peninsula would be highly deadly. It would be horrific," warned Gen. Milley. "The United States military along with the South Korean military would utterly destroy the North Korean military -- but that would be done at high cost."

"But we are at a point in time where tough choices will have to be made," he continued. "We are going to have to make conscious decisions that are going to have significant consequences and I will just stop there. It's not going to be a pretty picture -- I can tell you that. It's going to be very violent."