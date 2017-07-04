Teen Sentenced to Life for Trying to Blow Up an Elton John Concert

A London teen will face life behind bars after attempting to bomb an Elton John concert last year.

A British court handed down the life sentence Monday after the judge concluded he poses a serious threat to the country.

Haroon Syed, 19, plead guilty in April to the terror plot - which was meant to coincide with the anniversary of 9-11.

The Telegraph reports Syed tried to buy explosives and a bomb vest online to carry out the attack, but was caught after trying to buy weapons from under cover British Security Service agents posing as Islamic extremists.

Authorities say Syed was radicalized after his older brother was imprisoned for attempting to behead a man in 2014.

Haroon Syed quickly fell under the influence of members of Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a banned terror group linked to jailed preacher Anjem Choudry.

CBN News reported on Choudry and his radical group recruiting young men back in 2010. Watch this report where Choudry says Islam is not a religion of peace.

In a defence statement Haroon Syed said he was vulnerable because of his troubled family history, poor education, addiction to violent online video games and the imprisonment of his brother.

However, Judge Topolski, who heard Syed's case, said the responsibility for the terror plot rests solely on him.

"Overall you were, and you remained intent upon and committed to, carrying out an act of mass murder in this country," he said. "You were not lured, you were not enticed, you were not entrapped."