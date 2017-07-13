UK Court Acquits Christian Street Preacher of Harassing Gays Charge

A Christian street preacher has been acquitted of charges of harassing a homosexual couple.

Police arrested Andrew Frost after he allegedly began a conversation on the streets of Nottingham city centre with two passers-by about homosexuality.

The Christian Legal Centre reports that back in March, while Frost was preaching on the consequences of sin and quoting Luke 13:1-5 and Matthew 15:19, two men holding hands and in a homosexual relationship walked by.

The two men accused Frost of verbally abusing them and making several lewd comments to them. Frost denied the charges.

"I do what I do because I'm moved by the love of God to go out into the streets and preach to people," Frost said, according to the CLC.

"I wanted these men to know the truth, that Jesus can set them free. Because in the sight of God, these things are wrong," he continued.

"I am thankful that the judge saw sense and acquitted me of this charge," he said. "Christians need to be free to share the good news of the Gospel to anyone who will listen – as we are commanded in Scripture to do."

Late last month, a court acquitted two other Christian street preachers of public order offenses.