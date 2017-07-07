UK Hospital Reconsiders Baby Charlie Gard's Death Verdict

The hospital at the center of the Charlie Gard case is reconsidering its decision to take the 11-month-old off life support.

Charlie's parents are seeking to bring him to America for experimental treatment for a rare condition called Mitochondrial Depletion. However, doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where he's being kept alive have been denying the parents the right to try and save their child and UK and European courts have backed them up.

But according to the BBC, doctors at GOSH are reconsidering their decision and have applied for a new court hearing to consider new evidence about the experimental treatment.

The move comes after several medical experts suggested unpublished data showed therapy could improve Charlie's condition.

"Two international hospitals and their researchers have communicated to us as late as the last 24 hours that they have fresh evidence about their proposed experimental treatment. And we believe, in common with Charlie's parents, it is right to explore this evidence," the hospital said in a statement on its website.

The statement went on to say, "Our view has not changed. We believe it is right to seek the High Court's view in light of the claimed new evidence."

"Our priority has always been, and will always be, the best interests of Charlie Gard."

A new hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representatives Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Trent Franks (R-AZ) have offered legislation to grant citizenship to Charlie so he can come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.