'We Want God': President Trump Defends Faith, Family, Freedom in Poland Speech

Speaking before an enthusiastic crowd in Poland’s historic Krasiński Square, President Donald Trump said, the people of the west are crying out, "We want God".

“Through four decades of communist rule, Poland and the other captive nations of Europe endured a brutal campaign to demolish freedom, your faith, your laws, your history, your identity – indeed the very essence of your culture and your humanity,” the president said.

He recalled how on June 2, 1979, when Poles gathered for their first mass with Polish Pope John Paul II, the communists in Warsaw must have known their oppressive system would soon crumble.

“They must have known during that exact moment during Pope John Paul II’s sermon when a million Polish men, women and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer. A million Polish people did not ask for wealth. They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We want God’,” Trump said to applause.

He continued, “As I stand here today before this incredible crowd, this faithful nation, we can still hear those voices that echo through history. Their message is as true today as ever. The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe still cry out ‘We want God’.”

Through their devotion to God, Trump said, the Polish people were able to fight the oppression of communism and prevail to which the crowd broke out into a chant of “Donald Trump! Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”

Crowds packed the streets surrounding Krasiński Square, with some people holding large blue signs that read, ‘Make Poland Great’ as others waved both Polish and American flags. "Thank you, Mr. Trump," read one sign.

President Trump spoke about the many ways Poles have enriched America and said the U.S. is eager to extend its partnership with not only Poland, but other eastern European nations as well.

“We are committed to securing your access to alternate sources of energy, so Poland and its neighbors are never again held hostage to a single supplier of energy,” Trump said, referring to Russia’s monopoly on energy exports to Poland.

The president said he visited Poland to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom, “The story of Poland is the story of a people who have never lost hope, who have never been broken, and who have never, ever forgotten who they are,” he said.

The crowd responded by chanting another round of, “Donald Trump! Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”

The president spoke of the threat of radical Islamic terrorism facing the U.S. and Europe today.

“We cannot accept those who reject our values and who use hatred to justify violence against the innocent,” he said.

He also addressed Russia’s aggression in nearby Ukraine and its support of hostile regimes.

He went on to call out another threat: the steady growth of government and bureaucracy that he says, “drains the vitality and wealth of the people” in both the U.S. and Poland.

“The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies,” he continued.

He was joined on stage by veterans of the heroic Warsaw uprising during WWII in which Jews relegated to a ghetto as they waited transfer to death camps banded together to fight the oppression of the Nazis.

“We can have the largest economies and the most lethal weapons anywhere on Earth, but if we do not have strong families and strong values, then we will be weak and we will not survive,” Trump said to applause.