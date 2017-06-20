Age of Terror: Europe on High Alert in Wake of Paris, London Attacks

The terror threat level remains elevated in France after another attack. An Islamic terrorist set off a fiery blast in Paris Monday when he drove a car packed with explosives into a police convoy.

The attack took place on the famous Champs-Elysees Avenue, a popular tourist destination.

No officers or passersby on the crowded avenue were hurt, but the driver, armed with a handgun, was badly burned in the explosion and died.

Police identified him as a resident of a Paris suburb tagged for extremist links. Four of his family members were taken into custody.

Meanwhile in Britain, a man who tried to run over a group of Muslim men leaving a mosque after Ramadan prayers has been charged with terrorism.

Police say the attacker, a 47-year-old British national named Darren Osborne, is being held on suspected terrorism and attempted murder. Witnesses say he jumped out of the rented van and shouted, "I'm going to kill all Muslims."

Osborne's mother, who recognized her son on TV news, said he was not a terrorist, describing him as "complex" and "disturbed" and saying he'd been on medication for mental health issues, The Sun reported.

According to the report, the suspect lived with his partner and four children ranging in age from five to 16. Neighbors described him as "shouty" and "aggressive."