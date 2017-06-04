'God Is Good in the Midst of Evil!' Justin Bieber Ministers at Manchester Concert

Justin Bieber's Christian faith has been growing and on display in recent months, and now he just used it to reach out and minister God's goodness to a British nation reeling from recent terror attacks.

Terrorists used a vehicle to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night and then jumped out and stabbed more people to death. That came two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 victims, many of them young girls, attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

At the "One Love Manchester" concert Sunday night, which had already been scheduled before the London attack, Grande returned to the stage to offer comfort to a grieving city.

Today. #onelovemanchester A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Grande sang some upbeat and motivational pop anthems as the audience cheered loudly for the singer.

Other music stars like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber also joined in the concert to encourage the hurting and raise money to help victims. But Bieber didn't just offer some music and a message of resilence, he had a message of faith to offer as well.

"God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil," Bieber told the massive crowd.

"God is in the midst no matter what's happening in the world, God is in the midst, and He loves you and He's here for you," he said.

Yasss @justinbieber let the people know #godisinthemidst #onelovemanchester A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

"I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken. We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much," he said. "Put both hands up to honor those people right now. Everybody say, 'We honor you. We love you.'"

The crowd thundered back, "We honor you, we love you!"

Two weeks ago Bieber made a bold but simple declaration of faith on his Instagram page.All it said was, "I follow Jesus."