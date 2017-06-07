House Approves Emergency Aid for Christian Survivors of Genocide in Mideast

WASHINGTON -- The House unanimously approved a bill Wednesday to provide emergency relief to Christian and Yazidi genocide survivors in the war-torn nations of Iraq and Syria.

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark, one of the co-sponsors of the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act, praised his colleagues for passing the bill.

"I am proud to have worked alongside the caucus co-chairs and the bill's sponsors, Congressman Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) to help provide emergency relief to religious and ethnic minorities who survived genocide and war crimes in Iraq and in Syria," he said in a statement.

The measure also calls for criminal prosecution of the perpetrators of those atrocities.

"America must always stand for good in the world, and this legislation will increase our humanitarian work on behalf of those desperately in need of our help," Hill said.

The vote on the bipartisan measure comes on the heels of a Wednesday press conference in which religious leaders and legislators addressed the rampant persecution of religious minorities in the Mideast.

Leaders from the Knights of Columbus, headed by Rep. Eshoo, took part in the presser. So far, the group has donated more than $12 million for Christian refugee relief.

The majority of those funds have helped provide Christian communities in Iraq with food, clothing, shelter and education.

The money has also helped threatened or displaced communities in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt.

Speaking at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence commended the group for its tireless efforts on behalf of persecuted religious minorities in the region.

He also vowed that the Trump administration would continue to stand "with those who are persecuted for their faith around the world."