Mexico City's Unprecedented Jesus Outreach

Mexican Christians sponsored an unprecented event in Mexico City this past weekend as 100,000 evangelists spread out across the city to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Evangelists from throughout Latin America joined in. Brazilian missionary Eunice DeSanti was one of them.

"I'm here because I am a soul-hunter, " she told CBN News. "And I am here to take people to meet Jesus. Jesus is everything that I have. "

Following a day and night of evangelizing, the One Million for Jesus event concluded with a prayer rally and meeting at Azteca Stadium.

Several CBN workers and leaders --including CBN International Vice President Ben Edwards attended the event.

"Azteca Stadium is such a famous stadium and to see all of these leaders together worshipping Jesus, for CBN to be here—our desire as a ministry is always to bring unity to the body of Christ," said Edwards.

Edwards says CBN wants to be a blessing to Mexican believers and help transform the spirutal climate of the nation.

DeSanti said her husband died just two months ago and despite the emotional hardship, she still wanted to join ithe Mexico City outreach.

"I had two choices: being at home crying, because my husband passed away, or come and teach about Jesus and preach about Jesus that he's alive and well," she explained. "This is a huge event to reach souls for Jesus. This is amazing!"

Omaya Alvarez of the Dominican Republic explained the purpose of the concluding stadium event.

"We have been preaching the gospel all over.--in every corner, in every neighborhood, in every part of the city and outside the city in the countryside. So, this is kind of a celebration," she said.

Attendees of the One Million for Jesus effort are praying that other Christians will be inspired to follow their lead and hold similar events throughout Latin America and around the world.

