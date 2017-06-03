Seven Dead, 48 Injured in London Terror Attack

WASHINGTON DC – There was chaos on the streets of London Saturday after two terrorist attacks.

The first happened around 10pm local time when a van jumped onto a crowded sidewalk on London bridge, plowing into pedestrians.

The second attack took place a few miles away in Borough Market.

“That vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough market. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed,” explained Commissioner Cressida Dick.

An eyewitness recalled a very terrifying account.

“He said 'this is for Allah’ and he ran up and stabbed this girl, I don't know how many times. 10 times, maybe 15 times,” he said.

By the end of the night, seven are dead, and another 48 wounded, many of them critically.

All three suspects were also killed in what London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling a horrific terrorist attack.

President Trump was on the phone with Prime Minister Teresa May offering his condolences.

He also took to Twitter to reinforce the need for his executive order on immigration.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Just like the US, the UK is split along party lines when it comes to responding to terror attacks.

Prime Minister Theresa May took a strong stand, warning about the "single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism," and telling the country on television that "it is time to say enough is enough."

Colin Bloom, former International Director Of The Conservative Party told Cbn News the Prime Minister's comments show a sharp change in tone.

"I have never seen or heard a statement from a mainstream politician or certainly head of state than Theresa May's speech this morning. She said terrorism, breeds terrorism and we cannot and must not allow things to continue as they are,” recounted Bloom.

"She's very clear that the vast majority of Muslims in the UK and of course around the world are peace loving and would be appalled by these terrorist murders that have taken place last night and in the last few months but this is a very strong and clear signals she's rolling her up her sleeves,” Bloom continued.

He says messages like that will bode well in Thursday's general election.

Bloom also says above all else, it's time like this when the church shines its brightest.

“The church of England sent out a message this morning quoting from the book of John where they said 'the light shines in the darkness and the darkness will not overcome it.' A clear message that the church is going to be as strong and as vibrant as ever,” said Bloom.

All of this comes on the heels of that terror attack in Manchester two weeks ago.

That's where a suicide bomber killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert.