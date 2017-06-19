Seven U.S. Sailors Who Died in Sea Collision Identified

It's the deadliest collision of a Navy warship in decades, the bow of a Philippines-registered cargo ship rammed into the side of USS Fitzgerald. The accident happened around 2:00 in the morning Saturday, off Japan's southern coast.

The collision killed seven American sailors and three others were injured, including the commanding officer, who was medevaced off the ship. No updates as of Monday afternoon on the condition of those injured.

Navy officials tell CBN News the ship itself was in danger of sinking, and was saved by the efforts of the crew.

The remains of seven Sailors previously reported missing were located in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces.

The deceased are:

- Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

- Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

Investigators still don't know why the merchant ship hit the Fitzgerald. The investigation is ongoing.

