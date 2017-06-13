Millennials OK with Ontario LGBT Law that Takes Kids from Parents

Almost half of Millennials surveyed indicated they could be open to the idea of government removing children from their home if parents refuse to support their gender identity.

That's the finding of a new poll by Whatsgoodly, a public opinion company that reaches college students and Millennials with mobile apps.

Close to one in five (18%) of 1,400 respondents answered yes to a recent survey that asked "Should the government remove children from homes where the parents refuse to provide resources for gender transition?" Another 27% said they were unsure.

The poll found that women are even more supportive of government intrusion than men: 21 percent said that the government should remove children and 33 percent said they were unsure.

The poll did not specify any age restrictions or limits.

The question of government intrusion in the home has become a hot-button issue in the wake of a new law passed in Ontario, Canada. The Supporting Youth and Families Act, also known as Bill 89, replaces Ontario's previous law dealing with child protection, foster care and adoption.

It redefines the "best interests of the child" to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Evangelist and humanitarian Franklin Graham calls the law "oppressive" and wrote on Facebook "Can you imagine having the government take your child away from you if the children decided they felt like switching their gender identity and you disagreed?"