Woman Unable to Flee Gun Fight Gives Birth in War Zone

Taharta Musarip was just focused on giving birth to her son. Bombs blasted and machine guns sounded off just yards away.

ISIS militants invaded her home city of Marawi, killing many and trapping thousands of residents. Officials told Musarip and her family to leave, but she was in labor and had to deliver her child before the terrorists broke into her home.

Musarip gave birth to her baby during the massive gunfight. She could hear the gunfire right outside her home.

After giving birth, She picked up her belongings and newborn baby and fled with her family. Shortly after, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law across the country in response to Islamist militants' rampage.

Musarip thought Martial Law was a fitting name for her son, considering he was born in a war zone.

"He was born when we evacuated and then President Duterte announced he was going to declare martial law," she told CNN. "So I decided to name him Martial."

Some of Musarip's family members are still missing. She says her older son asks her every day what will happen to them.

"My older son, he stopped going to school. He keeps asking me 'Mama. what will happen to our life? To our future?'" She says. "I just tell him, 'let's bear it and sacrifice for now.'"