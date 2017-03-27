Easter Prayer Alert: Christians in This Nation Seek God's Protection from Terror

As Pakistanis remember the tragic Easter Sunday slaughter of 2016, the country's Christians are praying God will protect them from another act of terrorism this holiday season.

Last Easter, a Pakistani Taliban affiliated group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JA) claimed responsibility for the March 27, 2016 suicide bombing at a popular Lahore city park. Many Christians were among the 75 people killed.

That day, a JA terrorists detonated an explosive-packed vest around 6:30PM at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park as many Christians continued their celebrations after attending Easter church services.

Many women and children were among the dead. More than 340 people were injured.

It was the second time in less than a year that the militant Islamic group had targeted the country's minority Christian community on Easter Sunday. In March 2015, terrorists detonated bombs at two Lahore churches.That time, 14 people were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Sixteen-year-old Wasib Mant was among the Christians killed during the March 27, 2016 Easter attack.

Family members say he loved studying math and English, and planned to eventually earn a PhD in engineering.

"I loved my son. He didn't do anything against anyone. They killed him because they knew he was a Christian, but we forgive them in the love of Christ," said Wasib's mother Zabida.

Another 16-year old Christian—Sharoun Patra was also among the dead. CBN News talked with his parents.

"My son Sharoun was the most obedient of my children. I always thought he'd be the one to take care of me when I get old. But we know from the Gospel as Jesus forgives them, we must also forgive those who did this," insisted Sharoun's father.

His 18-year old son Irfan survived the attack, but hot shrapnel from the blast tore into his back and stomach, damaging nerves surrounding his intestinal track.

"God spared me so I can serve Him. I want to be a missionary," explained Irfan.

Militant Pakistani Muslim groups like Jamaat-ul-Ahrar have pledged more attacks against Christians in the days ahead.

Remembering the tragic terrorist attacks of past holidays, Pakistan churches are on alert and are stepping up security for this coming Easter season.

And they're asking Christians worldwide to join them as they pray for God's protection.

