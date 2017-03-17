When a Sightseeing Tour Becomes a Full-Time Ministry

Many Americans enjoy traveling to Asian countries and a popular tourist spot is the island of Taiwan.

One American couple's visit to Taiwan lasted longer than they anticipated, when their initial sightseeing journey turned into a long-term ministry.



Near the Yangtze River is a small island nation enriched by unique culture and people.

Buddhism and Daoism are the major religions of Taiwan and many millennials believe those gods can provide them with inner peace and success at work and home.



Taiwanese Christian, Ting Van Hofwegen says many are lost.

"Most of the people don't know what they are looking for. When we go to temple, we just follow the tradition, or the custom to get "luck," and wanna be blessed by the gods there," Tin said.

Temples in Taiwan are full of magical charms, fascinating designs and traditional symbols. but churches are hard to find in the northeast and Christianity is nonexistent.

Of Taiwan's 23 million people, six percent are Christians, more than 28 percent follow Buddhism and less than three percent claim no religion at all.

But a group of American Christians is on the move. Their mission is introducing the Taiwanese to Christ.

Richard Roberts and his wife Jesse moved to Taiwan from Americus, Georgia. During their first trip in 2004, they found out that some people had never heard of Jesus.

"They don't have a lot of information on Christ and how Christ is the savior, and can be there salvation," Richard said.



Then, after some research, they made a decision to plant churches for Jesus.



Roberts also added "share the gospel in the home setting, in school setting, in library setting, whatever the setting they could find, just to let people see Jesus in them."

Roberts familiarized himself with the local people and began telling them about Jesus. He and a team of American Christians traveled from one place to another to recruit more helpers.

Currently, they have nine missionaries working there, but hey need more missionaries to join them. Missionaries also bring more prayer warriors and donors, even.

"They could teach English, they could play games, the goal eventually is to bring them to church that we planted, through friendships."

Richard's daughter, Sarah Yang, is excited to serve Jesus in Taiwan.



"I've got to wake up every day to participate things that God has been doing in our lives. They were not boring stuff. I am very happy that God gave me peace about that in my heart. We were to do what He's calling us to do. That made me really excited!" she said.

Gradually, younger Taiwanese are experiencing church. For many of them, Jesus only belongs to "the West."

Lisa Buice is one of the several Americans who have left their homes to assist in the mission. She said it took some time to adjust to the culture shock.

"This is not South Georgia," she said. "I said 'okay, God, I am being called to the Asian people. I love it here. I love the culture and love the people," she said.



Lisa and her team often play games and share food with the kids. The children always have a great time.

Over time, the church began to develop bigger goals. They started to recruit students from US colleges and Universities.

American students were inspired by the Roberts and believe the Lord put them in this ministry for special purpose.

"God gave me a dream to come to Taiwan. I need to go to Taiwan. And it's kind of silly not to follow God, right?" said Scott Lusher who serves as an English Teacher.

In addition, the staff understands this is an opportune time for Taiwanese to hear about Christ.

"The Gospel is really important here, because people are lost. Without Jesus, proclaiming He is our savior, that won't do them many good. It's hurtful to see people how they believe they will go to Heaven, in the end; they might not," said Violet Spain.