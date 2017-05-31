60 Days, 62 Dead in Desperate Venezuelan Uprising

In the second month of almost daily protests against Venezuela's socialist government, thousands of opposition supporters marched towards the center of the capital Caracas Tuesday, only to be tear-gassed.

Even opposition leader Henrique Capriles was gassed and had to be helped from the scene.

Venezuelan citizens have grown desperate amid shortages of basic necessities.

One elderly woman who was tear gassed said, "I am sick, I have been searching for the medicine that I can't find, but the police are upset because people want to gather on a street corner to protest."

At least 62 people have been killed in the two month-long confrontation and another 1,100 people have been injured.

Thousands of young demonstrators, calling themselves "The Resistance" have been on the streets fighting for democracy, willing to do "whatever it takes" to win the fight against the dictatorship of President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela's crisis is man-made; a socialist regime introduced terrible economic policies and took away human rights.

Severe shortages of food and medicine along with hyperinflation have Venezuelans yearning for what they once had, and what most other Latin American nations take for granted.

Once South America's richest country and awash in oil, Venezuela's government under Hugo Chavez and Nicholas Maduro took less than two decades to destroy the nation's democracy and economy.

It is has been officially declared to be a dictatorship by The Organization of American States.

And dictatorships run this badly need a lot of tear gas.