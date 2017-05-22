Ambassador Haley: US Won't Abandon Syrian Refugees

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is in Jordan Monday visiting Syrian refugees who fled their country's civil war and ISIS.

Most of the programs helping the refugees are funded by the U.S., and Haley says even though President Donald Trump wants to cut foreign aid, these programs will continue.

"Whenever we see anyone in pain, whenever we see anyone in need, we help them," she said. "And so I know it's through the budget process within Congress but we're the number one donor here through this crisis. That's not going to stop."

"We're not going to stop funding this," she reiterated. "We're not going to stop doing our part to aid in the crisis. The fact that I'm here shows we want to see what else needs to be done."

Haley defended the Trump administration's plan to temporarily halt refugee admissions from all countries, saying U.S. needed to protect its own citizens first by improving its refugee-vetting capabilities.

She noted that most of the refugees don't want to come to the United States but would prefer to return to their homes in Syria.

"So our goal is how do we get these people back home to a safe place?" Haley said.

Haley's trip abroad is her first as U.N. ambassador.