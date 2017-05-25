'Dancing in the Streets': Global Flash Mob Draws Attention to Traditional Family Values

A faith-based flash mob will travel to Budapest to draw attention to the importance and value of families.

Thousands will attend the "uptofaith" flash mob, which is taking place at the World Congress of Families event.

In 2011, more than 40 countries, including the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Romania, joined to advocate for the traditional family unit.

The event, which took place on Easter Sunday, focused on celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The goal this year is a little different.

"With this year's event we want to put natural families in the focus as they are the cornerstone of society," read the organization's website."Our purpose is to demonstrate the key importance of the natural family model and to convince politicians and world leaders to represent the natural values of traditional families."

The organizers of the flash mob are encouraging people to send in their own videos of dancing and celebrating, using the hashtag, #uptofaith2017.

For more information, you can visit uptofaith.com. The event will continue through May 28.