Meet the Group that Brings Hope in the Midst of Crisis

Amid the grief, the fear, and the uncertainty in Manchester after this week's terror attack, one group is working to bring comfort to its shaken citizens simply through sharing the Love of Christ with one person at a time.

Chaplains with the Billy Graham Evangelical Association's Rapid Response teams (RRT) take time to talk to and pray for mourners and individuals left scared and shocked in the wake of the attack.

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team brought hope to the crowd in Albert Square, #Manchester pic.twitter.com/OZFMmcUseZ — BGEA UK (@BGEAUK) May 24, 2017

For years, the Billy Graham Evangelical Association (BGEA) Rapid Response Teams have been on the frontlines of similar situations, whether it's terror attacks, natural disasters, or other tragedies.

"When the Gospel is taken into a crisis situation, people's hearts are changed" said RRT Chaplain Kevin Williams.

"When the love of Christ is felt the message is heard."

Whether it be in riots, or after tornadoes and hurricanes, the teams insert themselves, responding to suffering and using the message of the Gospel to bring restoration and hope.

They were present during police protests in Milwaukee and Baltimore, as well as the recent wildfires in Eastern Tennessee.

They currently have teams in Durant, MIssissippi, aiding victims of a recent tornado, and in Ripley County Missouri, a scene of destructive flooding.

"You saw the calm start to come over the chaos. And that's when I knew that this wasn't just an organization that talked about it, but they were able to walk that walk that they talk about," said Sgt. Delmar Williams of the Milwaukee P.D.

The BGEA's website says, "The Rapid Response Team ministry was developed to share Christ in the midst of crisis and disasters."

The teams "share God's hope through the One who heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds" (Psalm 147:3).

"Just by listening, hearing people and allowing them to talk, opens the door for prayer, opens the door for the gospel," said Williams.

