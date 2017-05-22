North Korean Dictator Says Ready to Deploy, Mass Produce Medium-Range Missile

It was billed as a hero's welcome as North Koreans came out to honor the scientists behind the country's ballistic missile program.



"In our mind, we are running toward our respected great president who is a great teacher and a benevolent parent of the rocket developers," said a North Korean missile developer, while riding the bus with fellow scientists.



North Korean State TV said hundreds of thousands of their countrymen lined the streets of the capital city Pyongyang to get a glimpse of the men.



"I think these scientists and technicians who subdued the Americans' bluff and heightened our country's powers again are leaders and true patriots of this era," said a resident of Pyongyang.



The celebration comes as the regime test fired another ballistic missile on Sunday.



North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong Un, watched as the rocket apparently flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested.



The regime says this latest test shows the missile is ready for deployment and will start mass producing the missile, which is capable of hitting Japan and U.S. military bases in the region.

"At the G7 meeting scheduled later this week, I would like to bring up the North Korean issue as the main issue on the agenda and hope to send a clear message to North Korea," Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



And the North is reportedly at work in other areas as well.

North Korea's spy agency is likely behind some of the most successful cyberattacks in recent years, including the most recent attack this month that affected some 300,000 computers in 150 countries.



Security experts and former defectors told Reuters that a special cell inside the intelligence agency, called Unit 180, is reportedly hacking financial institutions around the world and withdrawing millions of dollars out of bank accounts.



Pyongyang has called the allegation "ridiculous" and dismissed the accusations of cyberattacks.