Trump "Goes to Bat" for Imprisoned Pastor Andrew Brunson

05-16-2017
Jennifer Wishon

The case of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been imprisoned in Turkey since October, was brought up not once, not twice, but three times during President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday.

An administration official tells CBN News that President Trump was the first to bring it up, followed by Vice President Mike Pence.

The official says President Trump then brought up Brunson a third time.

"They went to bat for the pastor," the official tells CBN News.

Brunson was swept up in a terrorism investigation last fall, but was never formally charged.

"Unfortunately Pastor Andrew Brunson is now a pawn, kind of a trump card in Erdogan's hand. There's absolutely no rule of law, no due process in that case, it's a completely bogus case. Anyone who has looked at the case knows that these are trumped up charges," says Dr. Aykan Erdemir, a former member of Turkey's Parliament who has advocated for the release of Pastor Brunson for months.

The official couldn't comment on how President Erdogan responded to Trump and Pence's questions.

 

05-16-2017

