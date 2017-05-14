U.S. Pacific Command Detects, Tracks Another North Korean Missile Launch

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii - U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

The missile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan, according to the Department of Defense.

The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.