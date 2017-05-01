US Air Force to Conduct 2nd Missile Test amid Rising North Korea Tensions

WASHINGTON -- As tensions continue to rise with North Korea, the U.S. Air Force is set to conduct another long-range missile test on Wednesday.

The new launch, which follows a similar test last week, comes in the wake of a series of provocative actions by the communist regime.

The operational test launch by the Air Force Global Strike Command is set between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

"We have been working closely with the 576th Flight Test Squadron over the past 10 months to prepare for this mission," said Col. Chris Moss, Vandenberg 30th Space Wing commander who is in charge of the launch. "Team Vandenberg is poised and ready to execute this important launch."

The purpose of the test is to validate the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

"These Minuteman launches are essential to verify the status of our national nuclear force and to demonstrate our national nuclear capabilities," Moss explained. "We are proud of our long history in partnering with the men and women of the 576th Flight Test Squadron to execute these missions for the nation."