Church of Sweden Opts for Gender Neutral Terms, Drops ‘He’ When Referring to God

The Church of Sweden is making a few changes when it comes to how clergy refer to God the Father.

According to the Telegraph, the church’s 251 member board voted to switch out terms like “Lord” and “He” and incorporate the more gender neutral term “God.”

According the board, those changes will go into effect in May of 2018.

Clergy can still use the phrase “In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit” but are also permitted to use “In the name of God and the Holy Trinity.”

"Theologically, for instance, we know that God is beyond our gender determinations, God is not human,” defended church head Archbishop Antje Jackelen.

The Church of Sweden makes up more than 60 percent of the country’s population boasting 6.1 million members.

The Church of England recently came under fire for its stance on gender identity.

The church was criticized for encouraging young people to “explore the possibilities of who they might be.”