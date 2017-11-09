Displaying
Trump's Granddaughter Wins the Hearts of the Chinese People

11-09-2017
Caitlin Burke

President Donald Trump had a special surprise for the Chinese president, from his granddaughter Arabella Kushner.

The six-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had recorded a video for President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, showing off her Mandarin.

According to Fox News, President Trump used a tablet to show Arabella singing a song in Mandarin and reciting poetry from Confucius.

President Xi, praised Arabella for the performance, giving her an A+ and personally inviting her to come visit.

"As a little ambassador of Chinese-American friendship, Arabella has already received the love of a vast number of Chinese people," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a press briefing Thursday. 

"This kind of special arrangement is actually very sweet and warm-hearted. We believe that this has helped to further bring closer the affection and distance between the Chinese and American people."

This isn't the first time that Arabella has played a roll in US-China diplomacy.

In April she sang in person in front of Xi when he visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and last year Arabella went viral in China after Ivanka Trump posted a video of her speaking Mandarin to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

 

 

 

