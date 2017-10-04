3 US Green Berets Killed in Africa 'Likely Attacked' by Terrorists

Three U.S. Army Green Berets were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they were ambushed in Niger near the border with Mali.

U.S. Africa Command said the soldiers were part of a joint U.S. and Nigerian patrol when they came under hostile fire.



U.S. officials said the two wounded are being treated for their wounds in Niamey, the capital, and are in stable condition.

The Green Berets, are believed to have been attacked by Islamic terrorists. U.S. forces have maintained a consistent presence in Niger to train Nigerien Armed Forces in counterterrorism efforts.

Al-Qaeda fighters are active in the region and often stir up violence in neighboring Mali.

"Radical Islamists have been going throughout Africa for many years now," CBN News contributing correspondent Chuck Holton says. "The United States has worked very hard to counter that."

Holton says the terrorists specifically target poorer communities in Africa.

"They'll go into these areas and get the village together and say 'Alright, listen. We'll build a school for your children here.' Of course that is very exciting for people who have no school for their children to go to. The only catch is its an Islamic school," Holton explains. "Children will be taught Sharia law and radical Islam."