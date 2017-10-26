30 Million People Expected for Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade in Africa

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, founder of Christ for all Nations (CfaN), is preparing to hold his farewell crusade in Africa next month.

"From November 8 to 12, I will be back for a mighty gospel crusade in Lagos, Nigeria," Bonnke told followers in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The German-born evangelist is returning to the west African nation for a five-day crusade.

Organizers say their goal is to reach more than 30 million Nigerians with the gospel.

"I call it my farewell crusade," Bonnke said in the video. "It's going to be tremendously anointed and powerful."

According to CfaN, the last time Bonnke held an event in Nigeria was in 2000 when 6 million people attended his meetings and more than 3 million people made decisions for Christ.

"This crusade will be like none we have seen before," declared John Darku, CfaN's African director.

The ministry has reportedly recruited 500,000 counselors, 200,000 intercessors, some 23,000 people to sing in a choir and more than 10,000 security personnel.

"I believe many, many souls will be saved," Bonnke said. "We will see mighty miracles from God."

Healing, miracles, and signs and wonders, have been the hallmark of Bonnke's crusades over the decades. Organizers believe this final event will be no different.

"He has seen witchdoctors and people bound in the occult become transformed by Holy Spirit-powered Gospel, and he is believing for an even greater move of the Spirit in this last crusade," CfaN said in a statement.

Rev. Bonnke talked with CBN's CEO Gordon Robertson about some of the miracles he has witnessed during his crusades.

Bonnke used his Facebook post to encourage Nigerians to come and experience what he believes is going to be the "the greatest crusade we have ever held!"

"Bring your friends, bring your neighbors, bring your relatives, bring the sick, bring the blind, birng the unsaved, just gather them together...and the heavens will be open and the Holy Spirit will flow," Bonnke urged his followers.

Now, at 77, Bonnke says he's passing the torch to a new generation of evangelists as he prepares to retire after more than 40 years in ministry.

Reinhard Bonnke sat down with CBN News' Senior International Correspondent George Thomas several years ago for a look back at the spiritual impact of his crusades.

An important part of the crusade will include the Passing the Torch Conference which aims to train and deploy the next generation of evangelists who will win the continent and the world for Christ.

"Because it is my farewell crusade, I am going to pass that burning torch that the Holy Spirit gave to me in my young years, I pass it on to all who want to receive and follow my footsteps Nigeria, across Africa and across the world."

CfaN says shortly after Bonnke got a vision from God of a continent "washed in the blood of Jesus," the ministry embarked on an ambitious goal of preaching the Gospel in almost every corner of Africa.

In 1974, Christ for All Nations was birthed, and since then more than 75 million people have accepted Christ through the ministry.

All these years later, Bonnke is still praying more souls into the Kingdom of God so that "hell will be empty and heaven will be full."

Christ for All Nations is planning a 24-hour "Livestream" broadcast of the crusade from Lagos, Nigeria from November 8th through November 12th, 2017.

You can watch it here.