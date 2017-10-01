ISIS-Style Terrorists Attack in 2 Countries, Shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

Terrorists attacked people in two different countries over the weekend.

In Edmonton, Canada, disturbing video shows a vehicle slam into a police officer. The suspect then jumps out and begins stabbing the officer before running off.

Two hours later, the suspect was spotted at a checkpoint in a moving van.

He fled again, hitting four pedestrians before flipping the truck and being detained.

The police officer was released from the hospital overnight.

Authorities say an ISIS-style flag was found in the suspect's car.

Meanwhile in Marseille, France, two women were killed in a train station.

One had her neck slit while the other was stabbed in the stomach – just 17 and 20 years old.

"He attacked a woman who was sitting 5-6 meters away from me...it felt like a nightmare... and then started shouting 'Allahu Akbar' - 'god is great,'" one French eyewitness said.

The suspect then rushed at soldiers responding to the attack, who shot and killed him. ISIS is claiming responsibility for that attack.