Pastor, Daughter and 3-Year-Old Grandson Detained For Spreading the Gospel

Chinese authorities have arrested a pastor, her daughter and her 3-year-old grandson for attempting to spread the gospel.

According to China Aid, Pastor Xu Shizhen was taken into custody after sharing the gospel message in parks and public squares in Xianning, Hubei.

The two women are part of the Zion Church, a group frequently targeted by Chinese authorities.

According to China Aid, the pastor and her daughter have been separated from the grandson.

As Faithwire Reports, under current Chinese law, all religious institutions must register.

However, many “underground churches” do not. Registering means adhering to strict monitoring and even submitting sermons to Chinese officials.

China is ranked 39 on Open Door USA's World Watch List for Christian persecution.