'Begging for War': Will North Korean Missile Launch Trigger U.S. Attack?

As tense as the standoff with North Korea has already become, it could get worse. South Korea believes the regime of Kim Jong-un is planning another missile launch within a few days.

The test launch of what some suspect will be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States could come this Saturday.

That's the anniversary of North Korea' s founding, and Kim Jong-un may want to show off his ability to target the United States with nuclear weapons.

United States UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told a special meeting of the Security Council Monday, "The stakes could not be higher. The urgency is now."

"Nuclear powers understand the responsibilities, Kim Jong-un shows no such understanding. His abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war," Haley said.

Japan, which recently had a North Korean missile fly through its airspace, told the Security Council something must be done. It's representative, Koro Bessho said, "The Security Council must act to stop North Korea from continuing down this road."

South Korean warships conducted live-fire exercises at sea today in a show of strength after the North conducted its biggest nuclear test ever of a hydrogen bomb.

On Monday, Seoul used F-15 fighter jets and land-based ballistic missiles to simulate an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site to "strongly warn" the North over the recent detonation.

China has begun nuclear radiation emergency drills along its border with North Korea.

President Trump, asked in Washington if he would attack North Korea, said, "We'll see."



Russia, China and the European Union all claim there is no military solution to the crisis, but all have condemned North Korea.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said, "The path undertaken by North Korea is dangerous, irresponsible and illegal. They are playing with fire and the flames could rapidly spread to the entire region and the whole world."



No U.S. military action appears imminent, and Ambassador Haley is calling for the strongest possible sanctions against the North at the UN, while the Trump administration is looking at penalties against nations that do business with North Korea.