How This Taiwanese Movie Star Left Fame Behind to Serve God in a Radical Way

In Taiwan, one popular movie star amazed the island nation when he announced he was becoming a Christian, and now he is encouraging his fellow countrymen to do the same.

Taiwanese actor Lin Qing Tai has been well-known in the film industry for years. The characters he played delighted audiences nationwide.

Not too long ago, Lin moved to the most tribal area of Taiwan. He explained to CBN News that he was tired of the busy and noisy city life.

"I belong here. I enjoy living here every second of my life," the movie star said.

During his film career, however, Lin enjoyed the excitement of being in the spotlight.

"Come to think of it, I was living a luxurious life. I guess I never worried about anything and I didn't want any changes. Being a star made me feel good all the time," said Lin.

Skyrocketing to stardom and wealth at a young age, Lin soon embraced more pleasure. Soon, he discovered the enjoyment of consuming alcohol with peers, or simply drinking alone.

"I drank all the time," recalled. "And I felt only alcohol could provide me with happiness. To some extent, alcohol could heal some emotional wounds from my past."

Before he knew it, his body became weak. His family was worried about him, and he was anxious about his future career.

A Life-Changing Decision

One day, during a family trip, Lin walked into a small village and was amazed by the tribal culture. He discovered a small church and for the first time asked God to heal his body and his emotional wounds.

As Lin prayed, he felt the Spirit was telling him something. God wanted him to give up everything he had and move here to rebuild the church.

Lin obeyed His commands.

Not only did he move his entire family to the area, he used all his savings to build a church building from scratch. This was the first church he ever built. Later on, Lin did something he never thought he could.

"The next decision I made was to enroll in Christian university. Although it was hard for me to understand everything initially, all the studies prepared me to become the leader in the church," Lin recalled.

He quit all his bad habits and started to live as a true follower of Jesus Christ.

Lin's wife, Song Yue E, was amazed by her husband's changes. She told CBN News "I was moved by his passion for Jesus at school. I could tell he was genuinely looking for ways to know Jesus. I am very grateful that Jesus changed my husband. He is the center of our family."

Lin always says that "Jesus healed people as he traveled to many places. Comparing with what he did, leading the church seems trivial. He is the best example for us. I am willing to be more like Him. "

Sharing God's Love

Besides pastoring the church, Lin and his wife regularly invite villagers to join their family meal.

"God provide us with more than we need. Today, we are doing the same thing to others who are in need. We help them to know the love and grace of our Lord, Savior. Everything belongs to Him, ONLY," Lin said.

Just like the water and the mountains, everything around Lin and his family today is pure and innocent. As Lin always says, God didn't just bring them here -- He gave his family a new way of living with joy and peace.

Today, Lin invites celebrities to listen to his stories, and he tells them how God has changed his life and is guiding his family to understand His plan for their lives.

Lin and his wife couldn't stop praising Jesus for everything He gave them.

"Again, I love the mountains, I love the water, I love the people... Everything is given to me by God. We are one family," he said.