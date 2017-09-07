Displaying
Sun Unleashes Severe Solar Flares - The Hidden Danger Behind This Phenomenon

09-07-2017
CBN News
Solar Superstorm Could Fry World's Electric Grids

The sun unleashed its strongest solar flare in more than a decade early Wednesday, creating a shortwave radio blackout that lasted up to an hour over parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe on the sunlit side of the Earth.

The sun sent out two flares in three hours, the second of which  was rated an X9.3. That was the strongest since 2005.

The X-class is the most intense category of solar flares. An X2 is twice as strong as an X1, an X3 is three times as strong, and so on. An X20 flare was recorded in April of 2001.

Still, the modern era has not seen a truly powerful sunstorm, one that, as CBN News’ Mark Martin has reported, could truly wreak havoc on the Earth.

 

