Challenging Climate Change: Some 'Inconvenient Facts'

Watch Gary Lane's Set It Straight interview with geologist Gregory Wrightstone to learn some "inconvenient facts" about climate change.

In his recent address to a joint session of Congress, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

"We are killing our planet, " Macron said. "Let's face it, there is no planet b."

But climate change skeptics say the French president and other globalists are just pushing more mumbo-jumbo because the earth's climate is always changing. They say the Paris Climate Agreement may have already cost governments around the world as much as $100-trillion.

Geologist Gregory Wrightstone is the author of the book, Inconvenient Facts: What Al Gore Doesn't Want You to Know About Climate Change. In the book, he provides 60 "inconvenient facts" that he says come from government sources and scientific research

President Donald Trump called the Paris accord a "terrible deal" and has said the United States will withdraw unless substantial changes are made.

Under terms of the 2016 agreement signed by President Obama and 200 nations, the United States cannot officially withdraw until 2020.

Wrightstone supports Trump's position and debunks apocalyptic climate predictions.

"Donald Trump was very, very right in getting us out of there. Kudos to him and kudos to (EPA Administrator) Scott Pruitt who needs to have a finding that C02 is not actually a pollutant."

Prior to his death, scientist Stephen Hawking said Trump's decision to withdraw could be catastrophic to the world and cause lasting damage to the climate.

But Trump insists although the United States has some of the toughest anti-pollution regulations of any country, it is unfairly punished by the accord's method of taxation and carbon credits.

He said quitting the pact would save 2.7 million jobs that would be lost by 2025.

"Not only does this deal subject our citizens to harsh economic restrictions, it fails to live up to our environmental ideals," said the president.

"As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States — which is what it does -– the world's leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world's leading polluters."

Wrightstone says Al Gore and those who say temperatures suddenly changed at the beginning of the 20th century have disregarded science.

"That's not how science, that's not how nature works. Your listeners aren't idiots. They understand those same drivers that have been driving temperatures in the latest warming trend since 1695, (those) same natural drivers didn't suddenly stop. They're still driving temperatures today."