‘President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible’ Trump Blames Putin, Assad and Obama after Deadly Syrian Chemical Attack

WASHINGTON – President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to blast Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin for an alleged chemical attack that took place in the Syrian town of Douma.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world.” Trump tweeted.

“President Putin, Russia, and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!” he continued.

Images of victims, including children, began to surface on social media Saturday evening.

According to a report from the New York Times, dozens are dead.

The rescue organization The White Helmets tweeted images and videos of the survivors and victims.

Syrian state news is denying government involvement. Assad backers say the images are fakes that are being circulated by opponents.

The president went on to place the blame at the feet of the Obama administration, too.

"If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!" Trump tweeted.

In an interview with ABC News, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said it’s the president’s turn to do more.

“This is a defining moment Mr. President. You need to follow through with that tweet, show a resolve Obama never did to get this right,” said Graham.

Last spring, President Trump ordered 59 tomahawk missiles to strike a Syrian airbase after a similar chemical attack.

The president has not elaborated on what will happen after the latest attack or the “big price” Assad will pay if the accusations are true.