No Rights for Alfie's Parents? Support for Alfie Evans Floods in as Toddler Clings to Life

The life and death court hearings are coming to a close as the parents of Alfie Evans relentlessly fight for their right to have a final say in their son's treatment.

Alfie's parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, were back in court Wednesday appealing in the United Kingdom courts after a judge ruled Tuesday they don't have the right to fly their son to a Vatican hospital in Rome for treatment.

A British reporter in the courtroom tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that the latest appeal by Alfie's parents has been rejected.

BREAK: Court of Appeal rejects appeal application by #AlfieEvans father — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) April 25, 2018

Justice McFarlane: This is awful for everyone concerned. We are in the middle of palliative care plan at Alder Hey Hospital. I can see no basis that judge was wrong. — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) April 25, 2018

According to British media outlets, Justice Hayden described Alfie as "courageous" and a "warrior" in court Tuesday, but went on to say the case has now reached its "final chapter."

The toddler was taken off life support Monday afternoon by Alder Hey Hospital with permission of the high court and has been forced at different points to go hours without food, water, and oxygen.

Tom Evans told Britain's This Morning show on Wednesday morning that the hospital did finally begin to feed him at 1:00 a.m. after nearly 23 hours without food.

In additional updates from family members online, they say over the last 24 hours Alfie has repeatedly turned blue from lack of oxygen, forcing them to provide mouth-to-mouth themselves to keep him alive.

A family member posted in Alfie's Facebook support page called "Alfie's Army Official" begging for anyone who was able to go to the hospital and bring them a portable breathing machine, saying the hospital was not stepping in to help.

Facebook pages like this one and several others like "Save Alfie" have been critical to rallying support for Alfie and updating his "army" with the latest information on his well-being.

The most recent post in the page from Tom reads, "No sleep for three days nothing but torture and deprivation our boy continues to fight with no suffering or indication of pain coming up to 2 DAYS NOW" and asks British authorities to "please save our son your lordships."

According to Lifesite News, Americans will hold a vigil in support of Alfie Evans outside the British embassy in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m.