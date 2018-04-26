Will Alfie's Parents Finally Get to Take Him Home?

The parents of U.K. toddler Alfie Evans are expected to meet with doctors and discuss taking him home according to a report by the BBC.

He was taken off life support Monday by court order and not expected to live according to doctors. However, he is breathing on his own but has only been given some oxygen and water.

The boy's parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, have been fighting one court battle after another for the right to take Alfie to Italy for care at a children's hospital there. The UK's health system and courts won't allow it.

Evans also took his efforts to social media and went around the world with "Alfies Army Official" on Facebook. Their posts and videos rallied people in the UK and elsewhere to be a voice for Alfie.

Even the Pope weighed in asking the UK justices to allow Alfie to come home.

The Christian Legal Centre is representing the family and is calling for more prayer.

"He's struggling as one would expect, but he's a fighter, and we still contend that he's a living miracle," Kiska said.

The attorney wants Christians to continue fighting for Alfie.

"Keep on signing petitions; keep on praying," he said. "Keep on bringing this up... just so that this is brought to the attention of the UK."

The BBC reported the hospital would talk with the parents about "next steps" including "the options of removing him from intensive care either to a ward, a hospice or his home."

Doctors at Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital say there is no cure for Alfie's condition although it is an undiagnosed neurological degenerative disease.

Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament, is working on a new law he's calling "Alfie's Law." He's been outspoken about the parents' rights in Alfie's case and believes they and others have "moral rights" when it comes to the healthcare of their children.