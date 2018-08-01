Tommy Robinson Released from Jail, Blasts News Media: 'All You Do is Lie'

A British court today granted anti-Islamization activist Tommy Robinson release on bail while he appeals a contempt of court conviction for live-streaming outside a criminal trial earlier this year.

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed outside Leeds Crown Court in May after using social media to broadcast his coverage of a Muslim rape gang trial.

Lennon was jailed for 13 months within five hours of posting the video.

The appeals court ruled that jailing Lennon so quickly "gave rise to unfairness" and that his lawyers weren't given enough time to prepare.

Lennon's supporters cheered after Court of Appeal Judge Ian Burnett and two other judges ordered a fresh hearing.

Approached by Sky News outside the court, Lennon told their reporter: "Why would I have anything to say to you? All you do is lie. You've lost the faith of the British public."

Pressed again by a reporter he said, "All the mainstream media do is lie... The British public no longer believe... I've got a lot to say, but nothing to you."

The Left-dominated British press usually portray Lennon as a racist or a Nazi.

Ezra Levant of Canada's Rebel Media, who attended the trial, tweeted, "So we now know, irrefutably, from the Lord Chief Justice himself, that Tommy Robinson was improperly tried, improperly convicted, improperly sentenced and improperly treated in prison. Every single element of his treatment was illegal. Everything. He was a political prisoner."