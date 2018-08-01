Turkey Denies Pastor Brunson's Appeal, Shrugs off Trump's Threat of Sanctions

A Turkish court denied an appeal by American pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from house arrest. The judge ruled Tuesday the "strong criminal suspicions" against him had not changed, according to a Turkish news agency.

A spokesman for Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says threats of the United States putting sanctions on the NATO ally aren't helping.

"No one dictates Turkey," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted last week. "We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception."

US President Donald Trump replied to that tweet with one of his own: "The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their longtime detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being."

Trump also noted that Brunson is "suffering greatly," adding that "this innocent man of faith should be released immediately."

Meanwhile, there's been no word yet from the White House on Tuesday's decision by the Turkish court.

Brunson, a 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, was arrested in December 2016 and later charged with links to a failed plot to overthrow the Turkish government in July 2016 – accusations Brunson vehemently denies.

Supporters claim he is effectively a political prisoner being held as a bargaining chip by Turkey, which is actively seeking the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, a Muslim cleric it blames for the failed coup.

