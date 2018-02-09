'I'm Still in Awe' Maame Biney Thanks God for the Strength to Compete in the Olympics

The first thing you might notice about Maame Biney is her killer smile. However, there's more to this 18-year-old.

She's the first African American woman to qualify for the US Olympic Speedskating team, an accomplishment for which she gives all glory to God.

"I'm still in awe that I'm going to the Olympics!! I want to start off by thanking God. I am so sure that none of this would have happened if it wasn't for Him," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

The teen immigrated to America from her native Ghana when she was just five years old. She started skating when she was young and spent years getting up early every day to practice.

"If God hadn't given my dad the strength to wake up, and take me to practice, I wouldn't be here today," she said.

Biney thanked her family and friends and prayed for safe travels.

