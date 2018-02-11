Teacher Fired For Sharing Biblical Views; Loses Discrimination Lawsuit

An Employment Tribunal in the UK dismissed a discrimination lawsuit filed by a Christian teacher in Bristol.
Svetlana Powell was fired from her job at the T2 Apprenticeship Academy when she answered a student’s question about her views on homosexuality in 2016.
Powell reportedly stated homosexuality was “against God’s will” but that He loves everyone.
According to Christian Concern, a student knew about Powell’s Christian faith and started asking probing questions in an attempt to trap the teacher.
Other students joined the conversation which led to a question from a 17-year-old student about her views on homosexuality.
The students then accused Powell of "brainwashing."
After an investigation, the school decided to let Powell go for “gross misconduct.”
She filed a lawsuit for discrimination and loss of wages.
But according to the judge, Powell was not fired for of her Christian beliefs but because she “allowed herself to be drawn into a discussion where she expressed personal religious views.”
According to the Christian Legal Centre, Powell was also reported to an anti-terror group for being a “radicalization threat.”