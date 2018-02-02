Wife of Famous 'Bible Smuggler' Brother Andrew Dies

The wife of the man who became known as God's Smuggler, Brother Andrew, has died.

Cornelia (Corry) van der Bijl, wife of the Open Doors' founder, passed away in Holland on January 23 surrounded by her family, according to Assist News Service

Corry and Brother Andrew met in their youth, before marrying in 1958.

In 1955, Brother Andrew, then a 27-year-old Dutch missionary, began smuggling Bibles into Communist Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.

He transported the Bibles in his Volkswagen Beetle, praying, "Lord, you made blind eyes see. Now, I pray, make seeing eyes blind."

That prayer is still prayed today as Open Doors staff deliver Bibles to dangerous places.

His biography, God's Smuggler, became one of the best-selling Christian books of all time.

An Open Doors spokesperson said, "We give thanks for (Corry's) life and her faithfulness in serving the Lord," and quoted the verse, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants" (Ps. 116:15).

Brother Andrew is 89.