Evangelist Luis Palau Has Lung Cancer

World renowned evangelist Luis Palau announced Thursday that he has lung cancer.

Palau shared the news in a video on the Luis Palau Association web page with his sons Kevin and Andrew.

"An early report that we got just before Christmas was that there was some form of cancer in one of Dad's lungs. We did the normal thing you'd expect," Kevin said in the Facebook video. "To our shock, just a few days ago, we got the word that it's stage four lung cancer. And that's a shock. Especially for someone who's always been as healthy as dad."

Palau's said the first thing he did when he heard the news was cry.

"I think, 'Oh wow. I could be gone in a few months,'" he said. "You cry a lot. You cry when you think about your sons, about your ministry, about your friends, about your wife."

Although the news is grave, Palau said he has peace that surpasses all understanding

"Peace with the Lord is deep. One verse that hit me hard is Isaiah 1:10 - 'Fear not, for I am with you. Be not dismayed. I am your God," he said. "I know that the Lord is with me by the Holy Spirit indwelling."

Instead of fearing death, Palau says he's cherishing each day and looks forward to the day he will finally get to see God face to face.

"I'm ready, I know it sounds crazy to say, 'I can't wait to go to heaven,'" he shared. "Now, it's a reality for me."

Whatever happens, the Palau Association is in good hands.

"Thank God that ten years ago with the leaders of our team and the board of directors we elected Kevin to be president and CEO," Palau said, adding that his son Andrew will continue as an evangelist in the ministry. "Everything is ready."

"We will persevere in our calling. Not just Kevin and I, but the whole team also. All of us together. It is our responsibility for the next generation," Andrew added.

Despite the diagnosis, Luis Palau looks forward to preaching at several festivals he has planned this year.

"If the Lord gives me energy, strength, and the treatment works as we pray it will, or the Lord does a miracle, off we go," he said.

The family asks that people continue praying for his health.

"Many people are praying that the Lord would do a miracle. It would take literally a miracle," Palau said. "Thank you for your prayers, thank you for loving us, thank you for your support."