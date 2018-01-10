'Mommy, I Don't Want to Be a Boy!' Little Girl's Reaction to Radical Sex Ed Program Says It All

VANCOUVER, Canada — In Canada, the fight is on over a radical sex education curriculum being pushed in public schools by LGBTQ advocates. Many parents fear their children will become confused and even brainwashed, while supporters claim the program is about allowing students to be their "true selves."

SOGI

It's called Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification, or SOGI, a curriculum that teaches public school students across Canada to celebrate the homosexual lifestyle and that gender is fluid. In other words, your gender is not dependent on what parts you were born with but rather what you feel like in the moment.

One female teacher in Canada told her young class, "There are people who are boys, there are people who are girls, there are people whose gender might be a little bit of both or might even be neither."

Lessons include books about transgender children, such as 10,000 Dresses, and songs like "The Rainbow Song," which includes the line, "Gender won't decide the choices we make. Some boys like dressing up; some girls like catching snakes."

The SOGI curriculum started in British Columbia in 2016 and is quickly spreading throughout Canada.

"And I just thought, who decided that this was OK to teach our children?" said Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, a leading opponent of SOGI.

Tyler Thompson, an author and inspirational speaker says, among other things, SOGI mandates children as young as kindergarten age be told they can be a different gender than their actual one.

"And we are seeing the results of that now because some kids are reacting very emotionally and saying, and they're in fear, will I suddenly struggle with feeling like a different gender inside of my body?", Tyler Thompson said.

Child Abuse?

Kari Simpson of Culture Guard – another leading opponent – calls the curriculum nothing short of child abuse.

"So all those beautiful qualities that make young girls beautiful girls and women are being basically vilified, the things that make our boys, boys, are being taken from them, so equating young men to be strong protectors, is something that's now evil," Simpson said.

But Morgane Oger, a transsexual and SOGI supporter, claims it's about acceptance – not indoctrination.

"The idea is to teach kids that there are gay kids and there are trans kids and there are trans parents and gay parents in our society and everybody is wanted and desired – after all, that's what our Human Rights code says and it's the role of schools to teach the following of our laws, right?"

Simpson disagrees, saying she see SOGI'S real goal as:

"Altering our culture from a hetero-normative society into one where anything goes, no boundaries, no values, no morals, it's a hedonistic cult basically," she said.

Drag Queen Story Hour

Another blaring example is Drag Queen Story Hour – It's happening in Canada and America, where some public schools and libraries invite Drag Queens, some dressed like horned demons, to read to young children.

"It's a social deconstructionist agenda, they're using little 5 year olds to accomplish this and then raise them up to be radicalized social justice warriors and parents are waking up and saying no."

What about Parental Rights?

When asked about parent's rights, Oger says, "Actually, in Canada the parent's rights are limited and children's rights are put ahead, so the child has the right to be protected from the parents when the parents behave badly."

Canada is known as one of the most gay-friendly countries in the world, with many of its largest cities featuring gay villages – like the one in Vancouver, which has a rainbow-colored intersection and rainbow flags flying from nearly every street light.

Most gays, like Village resident Dave Davey Decarlo, support SOGI and limiting parental rights.

"The change that we have to see is sometimes the parents, and the kids, are doing actually really OK. It's sometimes the parents' viewpoint so education is really an important factor in all of these areas," Decarlo said.



"It's very scary, this is very scary stuff," said Pastor Kevin Cavanaugh of Cedar Grove Church in Surrey.

Longtime Vancouver area pastor, Kevin Cavanaugh, says this is far more serious than most Canadian Christians realize.

"Our problem is not the teachers, the educators, the administrators. This is a battle in the heavenlies and Satan is trying to destroy people's souls," he said.

'Satan is Going After Our Kids'

Cavanaugh says Satan is going after their most vulnerable – the children.

"And this little girl came home in tears because the teacher had told her that she was playing with some toys in the class that were deemed to be masculine in nature; that she was likely a boy in a girl's body," Cavanaugh said. "She came home in tears and said 'Mommy, Mommy – I don't want to be a boy! The mother went to the school the very next day and instead of having any tolerance or support or understanding, she was actually called names, she was told she was a homophobe, a bigot," he said.

"Here's the concern: you take this a few more generations, a few more seasons, a few more years, and the question of whether or not Christian parents are fitting or fit to actually raise their children, that – if we don't battle this back, that is going to come onto the plate, right?" Cavanaugh added.

With that in mind, Tyler Thompson, Simpson, and Pastor Cavanaugh are spreading their message across social media and in town hall meetings. Buit the pro-gay backlash has been fierce.

"And that hatred and the anger and the bullying came against us, even though we said, we love you, we don't take from you the opportunity and the freedom to live as you choose. We love you, but we do not agree with you. But the hatred that came back, I was called a homophobe, a Hitler," Tyler Thompson said. "We don't have the religious freedom that we thought and now our children are being indoctrinated with something that we do not believe as Christians," she said.

The Battle is the Lord's!

Pastor Cavanaugh believes Canadian Christians are in a "2 Chronicles 20" moment, referring to the Bible's book of 2 Chronicles, chapter 20.

"Jehoshaphat called them to fasting, to prayer and to worship and when they went into the battle – and the word was this: This battle is not yours, Jehoshaphat, this battle is the Lord's!" Cavanaugh quoted.

The battle between an aggressive homosexual agenda and the faith community in Canada is far from over but many Christian leaders say it may be the issue that causes a once sleeping church to rise up and be heard.

"We're beginning to meet with pastors and we're seeing tears in their eyes – and the church is beginning to prepare for what it takes to fight for our kids," Tyler Thompson said.

