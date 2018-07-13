Gay Pride 'Service of Celebration' to be Held at John Wesley's Chapel in the UK

An organization known as "Christians at Bristol Pride" in the United Kingdom, which describes itself on its website as "affirming of all LGBTQIA+ people and communities," is holding a "Service of Celebration" Saturday morning in John Wesley's Chapel at The New Room in Bristol, England.

The event has drawn criticism from the UK evangelical organization, "Christian Concern."

Christian Concern Chief Executive Andrea Williams issued a statement about the service, saying, "The heritage of sound biblical teaching on human sexuality that was faithfully proclaimed by Christian men like John Wesley should be upheld by the church, not torn down."

"Methodism is dear to my heart, and I find it very sad to see buildings intended for the proclamation of the glorious gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ being used to celebrate a sexual lifestyle that He condemned," she continued.

On The New Room's website, it describes the building as "the oldest Methodist building in the world." When referencing the chapel, the website states that in 1739, two religious societies asked one of the founders of the movement known as Methodism, John Wesley, to "create 'a new room' where they could meet."

Christians at Bristol Pride states on its website, "We are holding a Service of Celebration in the Wesley Chapel in Bristol town centre which will be celebrating the love God has for all people."

Following the service, they plan to join the "Pride March."

According to Christian Concern, the Service of Celebration invites people to take part in "an affirming service with songs, prayers and symbolic actions". The news release states that it's not known what the "symbolic actions" will involve.

"The decision to allow the chapel to be used for an event affirming Pride has dismayed many Methodists who have expressed their opposition to their most famous of buildings being used to celebrate lifestyles that are not supported by their church," the Christian Concern news release also stated.

Christian Concern goes on to reference in the news release, John Wesley's Explanatory Notes Upon the New Testament, and specifically where he writes about Romans 1, which addresses homosexuality.

"Wesley described homosexuality as an 'idolatry being punished with that unnatural lust, which was as horrible a dishonour to the body, as their idolatry was to God,'" the news release stated.

Christian Concern also wrote that prior to the Service of Celebration, Pastor Dia Moodley of Spirit of Life Church in Bristol, will bring a "witness," and a rally for truth will be held outside John Wesley's Chapel at The New Room.

CBN News reached out to Williams for additional comment and to Christians at Bristol Pride for comment on the Service of Celebration. At the time of publication, they had not responded to our inquiry.