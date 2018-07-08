‘Prove God Exists and I’ll Resign,’ Says Philippines President Duterte

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is doubling down on his inflammatory remarks about God.

Duterte told the audience at a science and technology event he would step down if someone could prove God’s existence.

According to Fox News, Duterte said he would need a photo or perhaps a selfie that proves a human’s interaction and conversations with God in order to resign.

This isn’t the first time the 73-year-old leader has made controversial remarks about God. In June, Duterte called God ‘stupid’ and challenged the concept of original sin.

The leader of the largely Catholic nation has repeatedly rejected certain tenants of Christianity or any attempts to use faith to condemn his actions.

As CBN News reported, Christian leaders in the Philippines are concerned Duterte’s comments could have dire consequences.

“We make an appeal to the president to reconsider his statement against God and apologize to God because mocking God would invite the wrath of God not only for himself but for the nation - being the head of the country,” explained Brother Eddie Villanueva, founder of Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide.

Duterte, a self-proclaimed Catholic himself still claims to believe in God.

"Your God is not my God because your God is stupid. Mine has a lot of common sense," said Duterte according to CNN Philippines.