The Latest Royal Christening Photos You Don't Want to Miss: See Giggling Prince Louis Melt Hearts

The world is enjoying a new image of England's Prince Louis giggling with delight in his mother's arms. The photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, shows both baby and mother wearing full grins.

The Mirror reports Kensington Palace wrote with the release, "The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do."

William and Kate reportedly liked this photo so much that they wanted to share it with the public.

It was released along with several other family photos taken by British photographer, Matt Holyoak.

"I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at firsthand such a happy event," Holyoak is reported saying in the Mirror.

Louis is William and Kate's third child, born April 23. George and Charlotte are his older brother and sister.

The family photos below show the family smiling as they marked the special occasion for Prince Louis.

